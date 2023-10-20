Home

NMC Guidelines to States, UTs: Admission to MBBS Courses After September 30 Are Invalid; Notice Inside

NMC Guidelines: The National Medical Commission(NMC) on Friday released an important notice regarding counselling schedule for Undergraduate(UG) MBBS Courses. As per the official notification, all stakeholders, including central authorities, state authorities and medical colleges are directed to strictly adhere to the counselling schedule set by the academic session 2023-24 for UG MBBS Courses. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the Commission at nmc.org.in.

Any counselling carried out by the mentioned authorities beyond the prescribed schedule will be deemed invalid. Students admitted through such counselling will be discharged immediately.

NMC Counselling Schedule for UG MBBS Courses

NEET UG Counselling Notice

Admission Beyond NEET UG counselling cut-off date: Violation of NMC

The National Medical Commission stated that several states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar had conducted NEET UG counselling through online and offline modes beyond the cut-off date i.e. September 30, 2023. Any admission or conduct of counselling beyond the cut-off date is in violation of the notice issued by NMC as well as in violation of the judgements passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. “The National Medical Commission vide Public Notice dated 27.07.2023 has intimated to the stakeholders regarding the cut-off date for conducting the UG MBB Counselling i.e. 30th September 2023,” NMC in an official notification stated.

“….Hence any counselling, if carried out by the Central Authorities/ State Authorities/ Medical Colleges shall be considered to be invalid and the students admitted, if any, shall be discharged immediately,” NMC further stated. To know more in detail, go through the detailed notification shared above.

The National Medical Commission(NMC) is India’s premier regulatory body overseeing medical education and practice. For more details, visit the official website of the National Medical Commission(NMC).

