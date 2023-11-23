Home

NMC Issues Clarification For Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) From Ukraine, Philippines

FMGE Examination: The time limit for appearing in the FMG Examination/NExT will be 10 years from the completion of their training/course in a Foreign Medical Institution, the National Medical Commission(NMC) in an official notification said. The Commission has issued a clarification on various issues relating to Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) especially students from Ukraine and the Philippines.

NMC Guidelines For Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs)

FMGs duly completed Medical course in Foreign Medical Institutes (Course equivalent to MBBS Course in India) as offline mode with or without one year of internship and returned to India.

The FMG is required to obtain Provisional Registration from the concerned State Medical Council and thereafter undergo one year CRMI as per CRMI Regulation, 2021. Such students are eligible to receive stipend in parity with Indian Medical Graduates.

FMGs had a break in their Final year and returned to India (owing to COVID pandemic or war) and completed FMG course (including examination) in online mode only.

FMGs will have to undergo one (1) year clinical clerkship (CC) in Indiain lieu of deficiency in their training from their parent medical college.

The Indian Medical College may charge clerkship fee from FMGs maximum upto Rs. 5000/-PM.

After successful completion of 1 year clinical clerkship and supported by log book followed by authentication from concerned college authority, they will be allowed to begin CRMI which may be done in medical college or any recognized institute.

Such students at the stage of CRMI, shall be eligible to receive stipend equivalent to the stipend received by IMGs of that college/ Institution.

Allotment of such students to clinical clerkship or Internship programme will be done through concerned DME and SMC, in consultation with each other.

Existing FMGs undergoing internship be allowed to continue to complete their two years before permanent registration given by the State Medical Council.

FMGs having a break in Penultimate year of study (owing to the COVID pandemic or war) and completed FMG course (including examination) in online mode only.

Such students have to undergo two (2) years of clinical clerkship supported by logbook, further authenticated by the concerned college authority.

The Indian Medical College may charge clerkship fee from FMGs maximum upto Rs. 5000/-PM.

After successful completion of 2 year clinical clerkship and supported by log book followed by authentication from concerned college authority, they will be allowed to begin CRMI which may be done in medical college or any recognized institute .

Such students at the stage of CRMI, shall be eligible to receive stipend equivalent to the stipend received by IMGs of that college/ Institution.

Allotment of such students to clinical clerkship or Internship programme will be done through concerned DME and SMC, in consultation with each other.

Existing FMGs, if any, already performing internship at present, may be allowed to continue with one year of internship. They may subsequently do one year clinical clerkship and one year internship. (Thus a total of three (3) years, before obtaining Permanent Registration from concerned SMC).

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) From PHILIPPINES

That with effect from 18.11.2021 i.e. with the publication of FMGL Regulation, 2021, NMC de-recognises BS Course in Philippines. Hence those FMGs who were studying BS Course or had taken admission in BS Course at the time of publication of FMGL Regulation are not allowed.

However FMGs having taken admission in MD Course on or before 18.11.2021 are eligible to complete the course and subsequently write FMG Examination in India. After qualifying FMGE, these FMGs are required to undergo one year of internship in order to compensate the deficiency in their training from parent foreign medical college followed by CRMI after obtaining provisional registration. (Since their course is of 48

months only unlike 54 months MBBS course in India). To know more in detail, check the detailed notification shared below:

