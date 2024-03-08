Home

NMC Releases Guidelines For Processing PG Medical Courses Applications. Read Here

The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released an important notice for processing applications for PG medical courses for the Academic Year 2024-25. According to the notice, the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) has finalised the application process for New PG/SS Medical Courses and an increase of seats in PG/SS Medical Courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Accordingly, MARB has received a total of 1010 applications for the start of PG course in existing medical colleges. Applications were reviewed by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on the basis of Establishment of medical institutions, assessment and rating regulations, 2023 published on 2nd June, 2023, PG-Medical Education Regulation 2000 issued on 22nd August, 2000 and strictly adhering to the criteria mentioned in public notice for inviting applications on the NMC website dated 16th August 2023.

Speaking of the application process for the start of the PG Course in Existing Medical Colleges, following steps are to be followed:

Evaluation of all 1010 applications for the start of PG course in existing medical college for the AY 2024-25 has been completed on different successive levels, and the same has been reviewed as well as approved by the competent authority. This scrutiny included detailed review of the parameters/supporting documents (self attested, preferably digital signature) such as Essentiality certificate (EC), Consent of Affiliation (CoA), Application fees, Bank guarantee, relevant letters such as status of MBBS course, letter of permission, etc. and AEBAS data report(1st Jan to 29th Feb 2024). STEP 2-AEBAS and Compliance submission: If medical college/institution fulfills all the required criteria mentioned in step 1, then the same will be instructed to submit/upload a duly filled and signed sworn affidavit along with self-assessment Form (internal assessment by College) by Dean/Principal, Nodal Officer and HOD of the inspected department (preferably digital signature) on EACH page within a defined timeline. To know more go through the detailed notification shared HERE.

College authority will upload/submit the following documents as applicable for review: Duly filled and signed SAF (internal assessment by College) (for the requested course) and sworn affidavit by Dean/Principal and HOD of the inspected department (preferably digital signature) on EACH page along with necessary photos, videos, etc. as per the rules and regulations of NMC. Duly filled and signed Compliance report by Dean/Principal and HOD of the inspected department (preferably digital signature) on EACH page to rectify the deficiency/deficiencies including AEBAS data. STEP 4Final Decision: “MARB shall communicate its decision of permission or otherwise to the medical

“MARB shall communicate its decision of permission or otherwise to the medical college/institution as per defined timeline. For eligible entity with verified bank guarantee and/or undertaking as applicable, Letter of permission (LOP) will be issued as per sec 28(3) of the NMC Act, 2019,” NMC in an official notice said. STEP 5: Publication of results: As per Chapter IV Section 25 of the “Establishment of medical institutions, assessment and rating regulations, 2023”, MARB shall make available on its website or otherwise in

the public domain the latest annual assessment results and ratings of medical colleges/institutions, in such a manner as to facilitate public understanding and consumption.

