National Medical Commission Notifies NEET UG 2024 Syllabus; Check Subject-Wise Topics

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian regulatory body, has notified the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 syllabus.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian regulatory body, has notified the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 syllabus. One can check the detailed NMC NEET UG syllabus 2024 by visiting the official website of the Commission at nmc.org.in. “It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET UG 2024 syllabus,” NMC in an official notice stated.

“The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG) -2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET(UG) examinations for the academic session 2024-25,” the notice further reads.

NMC Notifies NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: Notice

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT I: PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT

Units of measurements. System of Units, S I Units, fundamental and derived units, least count. significant figures, Errors in measurements, Dimensions of Physics quantities. dimensional analysis, and its applications.

UNIT 2: KINEMATICS: The frame of reference, motion in a straight line. Position- time graph. speed and velocity: Uniform and non-uniform motion. average speed and instantaneous velocity. uniformly accelerated motion. velocity-time, position-time graph, relations for uniformly accelerated motion, Scalars and Vectors. Vector. Addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products. Unit Vector. Resolution of a Vcctor. Relative Velocity. Motion in a plane, Projectile Motion. Uniform Circular Motion.

circular road. vehicle on a banked road.

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic and potential energies. work-energy theorem, power. The potential energy of spring conservation of mechanical energy. conservative and nonconservative forces; motion in a vertical circle: Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions. UNIT 5: ROTATIONAL MOTION: Centue of the mass of a two-particle system, Centre of the mass of a rigid body: Basic concepts of rotational motion; moment of a force; torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; The moment of inertia, the radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems. and their applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Escape velocity, Motion of a satellite, orbital velocity, time period and energy of satellite.

The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Kepler’s law oi planetary motion. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, Motion of a satellite, orbital velocity, time period and energy of satellite. UNIT 7: PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS: Elastic behaviour, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke’s Law. Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity. Pressure due to a tluid column; Pascal’s law and its applications. Effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity. Stokes’ law. terminal velocity, streamline, and turbulent flow.critical velocity Bemoulli’s principle and its applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension – drops, bubbles, and capillary rise. Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; specific heat capacity, calorimetry; change of state, latent heat. Heat transfer conduction, convection, and radiation.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Chemistry

CHEMISTRY – PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY

UNIT I: SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY: Matter and its nature, Dalton’s atomic theory: Concept of atom, molecule, element. and compound:: Laws of chemical combination; Atomic and moleculat masses, mole concept, molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formulae: Chemical equations and stoichiometry.

Matter and its nature, Dalton’s atomic theory: Concept of atom, molecule, element. and compound:: Laws of chemical combination; Atomic and moleculat masses, mole concept, molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formulae: Chemical equations and stoichiometry. UNIT 2: ATOMIC STRUCTURE: Nature of electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect; Spectrum of the hydrogen atom. Bohr model of a hydrogen atom – its postulates, derivation of the relations for the energy of the electron and radii of the different orbits, limitations of Bohr’s model; Dual nature of matter, de Broglie’s

relationship. Heisenberg uncertainty principle. Elementary ideas of quantum mechanics, quantum mechanics, the quantum mechanical model of the atom, its important features. Concept of atomic orbitals as one-electron wave functions: Variation ofY and Y2 with r for ls and 2s orbitals: various quantum numbers (principal, angular momentum, arrd magnetic quantum numbers) and their significance; shapes of s, p, and d – orbitals, electron spin and spin quantum number: Rules for filling electrons in orbitals- Aufbau principle. Pauli’s exclusion principle and Hund’s rule, electronic configuration of elements, extra stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.

Fundamentals of thermodynamics: system and surroundings, extensive and intensive properties state functions, types of processes. The first lew of thermodynamics – the concept of work, heat internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity, molar heat capacity,, Hess's law of constant heat summation; Enthalpies of bond dissociation, combustion' formation, atomization. sublimation. phase transition, hydration. ionization. and solution. The second raw of thermodynamics – Spontaneity of processes: AS of the universe and AC of the system as criteria for spontaneity. A (Standard Gibbs energy change) and equilibrium constant.

UNIT 5: SOLUTIONS: Different methods for expressing the concentration of solution – molarity, molarity, more fraction. percentage (by volume and mass both), the vapour pressure of solutions and Raoult’s law – Ideal and non-ideal solutions, vapour pressure – composition, plots for ideal and non-ideal solutions: colligative properties of dilute solutions – a relative lowering of vapour pressure, depression or mass freezing point, the elevation of boiling point and osmotic pressure, Determination of molecular mass using colligative properties; Abnormal value of molar mass, van’t Hoff factor and its significance.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Biology

UNIT l: Diversity in Living World: What is living? ; Biodiversity; Need for classification;; Taxonomy & Systematics; Concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; Binomial nomenclature; Five kingdom classification: salient features and classification of Monera; Protista and Fungi into major groups: Lichensl Viruses and Viroids. salient features and classification of plants into major groups-Algae, Bryophytes,Pteridophytes, Gymnosperms (three to five salient and distinguishing features and at least two examples of each category); Salient features and classification of animals-nonchordate up to phyla level and chordate up to classes level (three to five salient features and at least two examples).

For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.

