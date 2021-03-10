NMDC Recruitment 2021: NMDC Limited is in the process of massive expansion and diversification both in India and abroad. NMDC has sought applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up the post of Executive Trainee in disciplines through GATE 2021. 1) Electrical- 10 posts 2) Materials Management- 25 posts 3) Mechanical- 14 posts 4) Mining-18 posts. For more details, candidates can check the notification advertised on employment news below. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Notification Released For Over 700 Jobs | Direct Link to Apply

Age limit: Upper age limit is 27 years as on last date of online application. The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years of years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-creamy layer) and as per govt of India Guidelines for PwDs/Ex. servicemen on the maximum age of 27 years. For departmental candidates (NMDC), age relaxation will be given up to 10 years.