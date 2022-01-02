NMDC Recruitment 2022: The NMDC Limited has sought online applications for the posts of Graduate, Technician Apprentice vacancies in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on NMDC Limited’s official website, nmdc.co.in. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from January 20, 2022, onwards. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 59 vacant posts. Note, the period of apprenticeship training will be for one year.Also Read - NIOS Class10, 12 Exams 2022: Registration Begins on nios.ac.in | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

The official notification issued by NMDC Recruitment reads, ”In supersession to our earlier advertisement No. BC/DGM(MIN.)/ T&S,E/APPR – 301- A/Vol- X/2021- 22/1500 dated: 10.05.2021, walk – in- interviews have been arranged on following dates at Training Institute, BIOM, Bacheli Complex, Bacheli for engagement of apprentices under Apprenticeship Act 1961.” Also Read - HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Recruitment 2021-22 Out For These Posts| Check Pay Scale, Eligibility

Important Date Also Read - NIFT Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 190 Assistant Professor Posts on nift.ac.in | Deets Inside

Date of walk-in-interview:

Trade Apprentice

COPA (PASAA): January 20, 2022

Graduate Apprentice

Mech. Eng: January 21, 2022

Elect. Eng.: January 22, 2022

Elect & Electron Eng.: January 22, 2022

Mining Eng: January 23, 2022

Civil Eng: January 24, 2022

Technician Apprentice

Mech. Eng: January 21, 2022

Elect. Eng: January 22, 2022

Electron & Teleco Eng.: January 22, 2022

Mining Eng.: January 23, 2022

MOM: January 25, 2022

Comp. Sci. & Appli: January 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice: 30

Graduate Apprentice: 16

Technician Apprentice: 13

Education Qualification

Candidate should possess a Degree/ Diploma / ITI Certificate from a recognized University/ Board of Technical Education/NCVT. Candidates who have completed Three Years (3-Years) after obtaining a Degree/ Diploma / ITI certificate are not eligible. (Calculated from the Date of Passing mentioned in the Provisional Degree/ Diploma / ITI Certificateor Degree/Diploma / ITI Certificate). Candidates who have already undergone the Apprenticeship training in NMDC limited or elsewhere and candidates who are studying regular courses like Diploma/Degree/PG or any other course shall not be considered.

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification to know more about the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details about the recruitment. Click Here