NMDC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Graduate Engineers posts through GATE 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the post can visit the official site of NMDC Limited on nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the post is till March 21, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 67 posts in the organisation.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important dates:

Opening date of application: March 1, 2021

Closing date of application: March 21, 2021

Last date of receipt of Hard Copies April 5, 2021

NMDC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Vacancy Details

Discipline Number of Vacancies

Electrical 10 Posts

Materials Management 25 Posts

Mechanical 14 Posts

Mining 18 Posts

All qualifications must be from UGC recognized Indian University/UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/concerned statutory council.

Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology. Final year/Semester students, are also eligible to apply, subject to production of the final pass certificate of eligible qualification at the time of Group Discussion (GD) & Interview, otherwise their candidature will not be entertained. The age limit of the candidate should be below 27 years of age as on last date of online application.