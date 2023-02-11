Home

NMMSS Scholarship Provisional Result 2022 Declared; Check Your Roll Number, Marks Obtained Here

NMMSS Scholarship Provisional Result 2022: All those students who appeared for the NMMSS examination can download the SCERT NMMSS scholarship result 2022 by through the official website of SCERT at scertharyana.gov.in.

Haryana NMMSS Scholarship Provisional Result 2022: The State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) has declared the provisional result for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination today, February 11, 2023. All those students who appeared for the NMMSS examination can download the SCERT NMMSS scholarship result 2022 by through the official website of SCERT at scertharyana.gov.in. The scholarship examination was held on November 20, 2022.

The exam was held at 118 centres at the district level. One can check the direct link, and step-by-step guide to check the scorecard here.

How to Download Haryana NMMSS Scholarship Provisional Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) at scertharyana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Provisional result of NMMSS Exam held on 20 November 2022’ link.

A new window will appear on the screen. Click on the result link.

The NMMS provisional result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and keep a copy of it.

The NMMSS provisional result includes details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, father’s name, date of birth, total remark, district name, and name of the school. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of SCERT (scertharyana.gov.in) for the latest updates.

