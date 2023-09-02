Home

No Aadhaar Number On Students’ Provisional Certificates And Degrees: UGC to Universities

UGC bars varsities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, provisional certificates. The Higher Education Institutions are requested to strictly comply with the rules and regulations of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an official notification directing the higher education institutions (HEI) not to print the full Aadhaar card number on the students’ provisional certificates and degrees issued by the universities. According to the statutory body, the directive by the higher education regulator comes amid reports that state governments that some State Governments are considering the printing of the full Aadhaar number of university students on provisional certificates and degrees issued by the universities, for subsequent in verification of the said documents at the time of recruitment or admission.

“Attention is invited to sub-regulation (3) of regulation 6 of the Aadhaar (Sharing of Information) Regulations, zo16, which provide that no entity in possession of the Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same, unless the Aadhaar number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means,” UGC in an official notification said.

UGC Guidelines – PDF Direct Link

Students can check the official notification by visiting the official website – https://www.ugc.gov.in. In addition to it, the Higher Education Institutions are requested to strictly comply with the rules and regulations of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The Aadhaar Card, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, has become the most important document of identification. It is used as a digital identity proof for availing of a host of government subsidies and benefits. For more details, stay tuned to this space.

