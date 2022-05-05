Bengaluru: Even though schools for all classes are set to reopen for the next academic session, students of high schools in Karnataka are likely to miss out on several facilities offered, including free bicycles. The students have not received bicycles even in the past two years as well as schools were shut down due to the Covid pandemic. “We had sent a proposal to the government. There has been no response. It is unlikely that the scheme will take off this year,” said Vishal R, commissioner, department of public instruction.Also Read - Karnataka: Derailment of Parcel Cargo Express Occurs at Yesvantpur Yard; These Trains Will be Delayed

The scheme of distribution of free bicycles started in the year 2006-07 aiming to facilitate transport for Rural and hilly region students. The target group was girl students enrolled in Class 8 in government schools and Govt aided schools of BPL families.

Karnataka Evaluation Authority had conducted a study on the scheme's effectiveness on around 5,000 students and said that it resulted in better enrolment, attendance as well as academic performance.

Speaking to TimesofIndia, an educationist VP Niranjanaradhya said, “All incentives need to be budgeted. These are not fresh programmes, but regular incentives. The Right to Education Act clearly mentions that the government has the obligation to facilitate quality education and remove all obstacles hindering the access of education. It’s the government’s responsibility to help students get to schools.”

“There is already a decline in enrolment and retention at the high-school level. The government should consider additional budget and provide bicycles,” he added.