New Delhi: Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday busted fake news regarding closure of schools. Clearing the air around a notice stating that schools in the country will remain closed till November 30, PIB said that the order is fake.

The fake notice stating schools will remain shut across the country till November 30 attributed to the Home Ministry is doing rounds on social media. "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs the guidelines for reopening issued by Ministry of Home Affairs' orders of even number dated 30.09.2020 will remain in force till 30.11.2020," a channel quoted the fake order as saying.

Reacting to this viral news, PIB said, "A headline of order claims that all schools to remain closed till 30th November PIB Fact Check: This Headline is MISLEADING. The decision on the opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November 2020."

A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November #PIBFactCheck : This Headline is MISLEADING.

Decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VGbceNREtl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 1, 2020

Notably, the Centre in its latest unlock 6 guidelines gave states and union territories upper hand in deciding on resumption of schools and other educational institutions in their respective units. Online learning has been encouraged so avoid the spread of virus.

Schools are mandated to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of all parts of the institution, provision for hand wash and disinfection, seating plan, safe transport plan, staggering of time table and classes, precaution at entry and exit points should they decide to open.

