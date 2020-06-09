New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, there will be no class 10 exam for students in Puducherry as the state government has cancelled their exams. As per updates, all students will be promoted to next class automatically. Also Read - Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Mother Show COVID-19 Symptoms, Admitted to Hospital

An announcement to this effect was made by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. "Class 10 examinations in Puducherry stand cancelled, all the students will be promoted to the next class," Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said in a statement.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday scrapped the Class 10 public exams for the academic year 2019-20 and announced all the students as successful.

Making the announcement, Palaniswami said the marks of the students will be calculated based on the marks scored by the students in their quarterly and half yearly exams and their school attendance.

Moreover, he said 80 per cent of the marks will be based on the marks scored by the students in the quarterly and half yearly exams and 20 per cent based on their school attendance.

The decision from the state government was taken as the virus infection was on the rise in Chennai and in few other districts. He said the exams for the remaining subjects for Class 11 students are also cancelled.