New Delhi: As the coronavirus lockdown coincided with the end of the academic year in India, many private schools saw it as an opportunity to spike fees under “miscellaneous” head for the next session and avoid unwanted losses caused by the pandemic. Also Read - Shaheen Bagh Emerges as New Hotspot For Coronavirus After Number of COVID-19 Containment Zones in Delhi Rises to 60; Here's The Complete List

Taking stock of the situation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that no school, private or government, will be allowed to increase fees during the lockdown period. Also Read - Delhi Reports 62 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total Tally to 1,640; Deaths Toll Mounts to 38

“We have got several complaints about schools hiking fees and also levying charges like transport fee, which is not even being utilised during the lockdown. No private school will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government. Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee,” Sisodia said at a press briefing. Also Read - Coronavirus Case in Delhi: Govt Increases Containment Zones to 60

He added that many schools were charging extra under irrelevant heads like transport fee, annual fee or miscellaneous.

Here are the instructions of the Delhi government:

> Private schools will be allowed to charge only tuition fee during lockdown period.

> Private schools to charge tuition fee monthly only. No school can charge three months’ tuition fee at a time.

> All schools mandated to pay salaries to both contractual and full-time staff during lockdown. If they are short of funds, they can reach out to their parent organisation for funds.

> No student should be restricted from attending online classes, irrespective of fee payment.

Notably, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 and all educational institutions are shut down until further notice from the government to ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Besides, many board examinations as well as entrance tests due during these months have also been postponed.