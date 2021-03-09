Lucknow: For the second consecutive year, examinations up to Class 8 will not be held in Uttar Pradesh government-run schools. Due to the pandemic conditions, the state government has decided to promote students from Class 8 to the next class without examination. Their assessment will be done on the basis of performance throughout the academic session. Also Read - Secularism Biggest Threat to India’s Tradition Getting Recognition on Global Stage: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Last year, in 2020, students up to Class 8 were also promoted without examinations, on the basis of internal assessment. Also Read - UP Shocker: 13-year-old Boy Sexually Assaulted by 2 Minors in Aligarh, Given Rs 20 to Stay Mum

Schools, thereafter, were closed for the next tens due to Covid 19 pandemic. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Last Few Days Left to Raise Objection, Final Reservation List of Seats to be Released on THIS Date

Studies have been affected for almost the entire academic session and online classes were started from July last year.

Children from economically weaker sections who study in government schools could not take online classes.

Class from 6 to 8 reopened on February 10 and classes from 1 to 5 began from March 1.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Renuka Kumar, said, “We are running a 100 day ‘Prerna Gyanotsav’ programme for children up to class 8. The students will be assessed on this and promoted to the next class.”