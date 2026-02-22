Home

No expensive coaching, No electricity: Meet man who studied under kerosene lamps, cracked UPSC twice, his AIR was…, name is..

Read the UPSC success story of a man who studied under kerosene lamps and cracked UPSC twice.

When an individual aims for something bigger in his life, then even the hardest battles can’t stop him. And such is the success story of IAS Anshuman Raj. Hailing from a small village, IAS Anshuman Raj cracked the UPSC exam without coaching and with limited resources.

IAS officer Anshuman Raj comes from Bihar’s Buxar district. He used to live in a very small village. He commenced his primary education at Navodaya Vidyalaya. His village was devoid of all the basic ammenities including electricity at every home. Due to this, Raj was forced to study under the faint glow of a kerosene lamp until the completion of his 10th class. After finishing his matriculation, he took admission to Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya, where he completed his Class 12 and later graduation. During his studies at JNV, Anshuman felt the need to prepare for the UPSC exam.

During his schooling, he used to study under a kerosene lamp. In conversation with The Better India(2024), the UPSC topper stated, “We would get power, typically low-voltage, hardly for 3-4 hours in our village. In such a situation, kerosene lamps served as a resource for us.”

Anshuman comes from a very modest family. He was raised amid profound financial constraints. However, he never gave up nor accepted his economic conditions as defeat. He started preparing for the examination through self-study. He cracked the UPSC CSE examination in his maiden attempt. However, due to his rank, he was given the position of IRS officer. Determined to become an IAS officer, Raj appeared for the examination a second time.

During his first attempt, Raj did not get selected for the post of Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Reluctantly, he appeared for the exam twice. Yet, faith had some other plans. Raj, with dedication and focus, continued to work hard. In 2019, he cracked the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt with All India Rank (AIR) 107 and became an IAS officer. Through Anshuman Raj’s success story, we learn that to attain success in any competitive exam, it is not necessary to attend a high-paying coaching centre or any expensive resource. All you need is dedication, focus, determination, and an aim to conquer your dreams.

It is to be noted that every year, the Union Public Service Commission conducts the Civil Services Examination annually to recruit candidates for various posts, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. The examination is held in three stages. The first stage is known as the preliminary exam.

The second stage is the main examination. And last is the personality test, which is also known as the interview round. For more details, visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. This year, the registration process for UPSC CSE will conclude on February 24, 2026.

