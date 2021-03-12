NEET 2021: Putting an end to the waiting of thousands of students, the Nationa Test Agency (NTA) on Friday night announced the date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and said NEET 2021 will be held on August 1. Issuing a statement, the NTA added that the NEET 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode. Also Read - NEET 2021 Exam For Under Graduate Admissions to be Conducted on August 1: NTA | Check Details

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned. The NEET 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA said in an official notification.

However, the bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available after the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts.

Moreover, the NEET result is being used for admission to undergraduate medical programmes at participating medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

NEET 2021: Here’s How to Apply For Exam

Once application forms are released, candidates can go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in1)

1) Click on the link for registration

2) Submit required details to generate login credentials

3) Login and fill the NEET 2021 application form

4) Pay the application fee, submit the form.

NEET 2021: Marking system

As per updates, the NEET will be held in offline mode for a total of 720 marks. In the paper, Physics and Chemistry sections carry 180 marks each and 360 marks are allotted to the Biology section. The examination is held for 180 minutes.

NEET 2021: Language option

As the NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, candidates must choose the option of medium of question paper while filling in the application form.

NEET 2021: No extra attempt

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) decided against giving multiple attempts to students appearing for NEET 2021 exam. It has also has been decided that NTA will hold NEET 2021 exam like in previous years, without any changes. It clear now that the students will not be given any additional attempt this year if they fail to clear NEET 2021 exam in one go. However, many NEET aspirants were demanding an extra attempt this year due to their studies getting affected in the view of coronavirus pandemic.