No Franchise Agreement Permissible: UGC On Edtech Companies, Colleges Collaborating With Foreign Universities Without Its Nod

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned edtech companies and colleges offering degrees in collaborative arrangements with foreign universities not recognised by it.

UGC Guidelines: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned edtech companies and colleges offering degrees in collaborative arrangements with foreign universities not recognised by it. In addition, the Commission has reiterated that none of these degrees will be valid and cautioned students against taking admission in such courses.

“It has also come to the notice of UGC that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers/social media/television etc. offering degree and diploma programmes in Online modes in association with some foreign universities/institutions. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme/degree shall not have UGC recognition,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi in an official notification said.

“Any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and, accordingly, the degrees issued subsequent to such collaboration arrangement are also not recognised by the commission,” he added.

Joshi said it has also come to the UGC’s notice that some edtech companies are advertising in newspapers, social media and television, offering degree and diploma programmes in online mode in association with some foreign universities and institutions.

“Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme or degree shall not have UGC recognition. Action will also be taken against all the defaulting edtech companies as well as the HEIs under applicable regulations,” Joshi added.

“Students and the general public are advised to exercise due caution and any enrolment in such courses will be at their own risk,” Joshi added.

