New Delhi: Amid crucial board result announcements, the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines to all states and union territories to ensure that the education of the children of migrant workers is not suffered due to the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. The HRD Ministry asserted that the names of these children should not be struck off the school rolls.

"In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19, a large number of migrant labourers are returning to their homes and are likely to stay there for varying periods. Along with the migrant workers, their families and children are also returning to their homes. For these children, this will lead to a disruption in their studies and learning. As a result, some states may see a reduction in numbers of children enrolled in their schools or they will be reported as absent, while others will see a surge in children requiring admissions," the HRD ministry stated.

"In order to ensure that there is no loss of learning or academic year for all such children, it is suggested to that the following steps may be carefully implemented by all states/UTs," the ministry added, listing out the guidelines.

Here are the important points to note:

1. The HRD Ministry has asked all states to prepare a database of children who have left the local area for their homes in other states or other parts of the same state.

2. Such students are to be mentioned in the database as “migrated” or “temporarily unavailable”.

3. Each school should prepare the database after “personally contacting parents or guardians of all children studying in their school, through phone, WhatsApp, neighbours or peer groups”.

4. Schools must note their tentative place of stay during this period.

5. Schools must take care to “ensure that their names are not struck off the rolls” given that the possibility of their return under such circumstances is always there.

6. The state government have been advised to direct all schools to give admission to any child who has recently returned to the village without asking documents like “transfer certificates or proof of class attended earlier”, except for an identity proof.

7. The information provided by the child’s parents is to be assumed correct for giving admission to the child in the relevant class in his or her neighbourhood government or government-aided school.

8. Schools may reach out to the Directorate of Education to compensate for any input costs to be incurred by the school such as mid-day meals, distribution of textbooks and uniforms if not already completed.

