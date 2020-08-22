New Delhi: Though JEE 2020 allot exam centres abroad for NRI students wishing to apply to Indian engineering colleges, NEET doesn’t have foreign centres as it is not an online format test. Now with international travel restrictions and quarantine norms in place, it is almost next to impossible to reach India before September 13, the date for NEET examination, the parents of the applicants residing in Doha, Qatar have said in their rejoinder petition to the Supreme Court. It has become more difficult as JEE (Main) will be held between September 1 to September 6. If NRI students appear in JEE (Main) from abroad and then take a flight to reach India, they will have to spend September 13 under quarantine. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exam 2020: Admit Cards Released; Exam to be Held as Scheduled in September

JEE (Main) is an entrance test for the admission to the engineering colleges in the country. NEET is the entrance for medical admission. JEE (Advanced) is an entrance test for IITs. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exam 2020: Second Thought Over Exam Dates? Top Govt Officials to Hold Meeting, Subramanian Swamy Writes to PM

JEE (Main) 2000 has centres in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore. Also Read - UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU Entrance Test, AIAPGET, ICAR 2020 And Other Exam Dates Announced | Full Schedule Here

Given this situation, NRI students can either opt for JEE (Main) at their home centres or fly to India to appear in NEET, unless the quarantine rules are relaxed only for the NEET candidates.

The National Testing Agency, which conducts both JEE (Main) and NEET, earlier said that it won’t be able to conduct NEET at abroad centres as this offline test is conducted in one shift at the same time.

“It is submitted that the Indian consulate in Qatar has shown their willingness to provide adequate facilities to conduct the NEET-UG 2020 examination in Qatar. Consulate could act as the custodian of the question paper if the exams in Qatar and other Gulf countries are conducted in pen-paper basis,” the petition said.