No Plus Two Classes in Colleges in Bihar From April 1; Education Dept Releases Notice

In 2007, the Nitish Kumar government had taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges in conformity with the National Education Policy (1986/92) and had introduced 10+2 format in plus two.

Patna: The Bihar government announced it was going to discontinue plus two (intermediate) classes being held in colleges affiliated to various universities in the state. Issuing the notification on Wednesday, the Education department said that while such classes had been discontinued in Patna University about a decade ago, the same will cease to be held at colleges falling under other varsities from the academic session beginning in April this year.

As per the notification, the intermediate education in all three streams arts, science, and commerce will now be imparted only in higher secondary schools from the new session, news agency PTI reported. The department also said the delinking of intermediate (plus two) from colleges has been recommended in the Universities Act but the same could not be enforced until now because of inadequate infrastructure and manpower in higher secondary schools. The resolution in this regard has already been notified in the state gazette.

In 2007, the Nitish Kumar government had taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges in conformity with the National Education Policy (1986/92) and had introduced 10+2 format in plus two. “The department has already developed large-scale infrastructure and recruited 67,961 teachers for higher secondary schools and another 65,737 teachers in secondary schools under a special drive. The government schools are now equipped to handle plus two education”, reads the notification, PTI reported. Earlier, the Bihar government had also taken a policy decision to have one higher secondary school in every panchayat and had upgraded the existing secondary schools.

(With Inputs From PTI)

