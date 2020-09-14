NEP 2020 Latest News: The existing reservation norms under at educational institutions in India will not be revised under the newly imposed National Education Policy 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said during the Lok Sabha proceeding on Monday. Notably, the Parliament Monsoon Session for the year began this morning with COVID testing and social distancing protocols in place. Also Read - 17 Lok Sabha & 9 Rajya Sabha MPs Test Positive For Covid-19 As Parliament Monsoon Session Begins

"There is no question of revising the reservation policy," Nishank said.

The comments came in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about whether the government plans to revise the existing reservation norms under the NEP.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India’s linguistic diversity is its strength as well as a symbol of unity and the new education policy provides for parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages.

The greatest strength of Hindi is that it is scientific as well as known for its originality and simplicity, he noted, highlighting the occasion of Hindi Divas.

“With the new education policy of the Modi government, there will be parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages,” the home minister said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for “transformational reforms” in schools and higher education systems to make India a “global knowledge superpower”.