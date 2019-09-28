New Delhi: In an attempt to stop drop-outs in M.Tech, the IITs have decided to hike its course fees up to 10 times, which is making MTech courses as costly as Rs 2 Lakh per year. The move is also aimed at removing the disparity in fees among various IITs. However, its decision to do away with the stipend of Rs 12,400 paid to all M.tech students securing admission through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test) has apparently created resentment among students.

The current fee ranges between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000. But there is no parity as IIT-Mumbai charges Rs 5,000 for one semester while IIT-Delhi charges Rs 10,000 for a semester. IIT-Kharagpur charges Rs 25,950 for the first semester and Rs 10,555 for subsequent semesters.

According to a Mint report, many public sector undertakings hire M.Tech students even before they complete the first year of their course, based on their GATE score, leading to a number of seats becoming vacant.

The decisions were taken following the recommendations of a three-member internal committee. The committee made five recommendations: To increase the M.Tech fees to Rs 2lakh per year, to do away with the monthly stipend, to disburse 50 per cent of the fee hike among competent students who would want to become teaching assistants, to offer a five-year fellowship to the top one percentile students if they pursue PhD from a top Indian institution, a mechanism to get sponsored students from the industry.

According to reports, M.Tech courses cost Rs 7 Lakh annually. Even if the fee gets hiked to Rs 2 Lakh, the lion share needs to be subsidised.

The hike will be introduced over a three-year period starting from 2020.