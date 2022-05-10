New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the working days for the students and teachers till June 18, 2022 to bridge the gap and cover the loss caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision has been objected by the Delhi school teachers. The Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE officials have stated that summer classes in Delhi Schools are a must in order to make up for the learning deficit created due to the pandemic and the closure of schools.Also Read - Summer Travel: 3 Positive Trends For Travellers to Explore Stress Free Post COVID

According to the circular issued by the Delhi DoE, students and teachers will get only 10 days of summer vacation.

Government school teachers' associations in the Capital have raised concerns about the Directorate of Education's (DoE) plan noting severe weather conditions won't be ideal to hold classes. The association has also stated that the that the sessions will eat into their holiday plans.

“In May and June, Delhi comes under the grip of an intense heatwave and it is keeping in mind these severe weather conditions that the provision of summer vacation has been envisaged for school children,” said a letter by Loktantrik Adhyapak Manch (signed by C P Singh, president) and Government School Teachers’ Association (signed by Krishan Kumar Phogat, president).

Schools in Delhi were scheduled to go on vacation from tomorrow, May 11, 2022 till June 28, 2022. However, after Delhi DoE’s decision on Friday, students and teachers are left with only 10 days for a summer break as teaching will continue till June 18.

Classes will be held for students in Grades 10 and 12, Mission Buniyaad and summer camps for Classes 3 to 9 will be conducted till June 15. Teachers have been asked to submit progress reports by June 18, As per the circular issued by the directorate.