New Delhi: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday cancelled the winter vacation for students of Class 10 and 12 of state government and private schools. Issuing the order, the state government said that teachers of Class 10 and 12 will be present in the school while teachers of other classes are not required to attend school.

Earlier, the state education department was mulling cancelling the final exams of class 9 and 11, in government schools, as studies were affected this year due to Covid-19 epidemic.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, the secretary for school education in the state had said the department is reviewing the progress of online studies in the state and a decision will be taken depending on the outcomes.

After following the COVID guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of class 10 and 12.

Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 87,940 on Wednesday with 564 more people testing positive for the disease while eight more patients succumbed to it.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 230 cases, Nainital 113, Haridwar 37, Udham Singh Nagar 31, Pithoragarh 30, Rudraprayag 26, Almora 23, Chamoli 18, Pauri 17, Tehri 15, Champawat 14, Uttarkashi six and Bageshwar four.

Meanwhile, eight more COVID patients died in the state, taking the death toll due to the disease to 1,447. A total of 79,888 infected people have recuperated, 1,098 have migrated out of the state and 5,507 are under treatment.