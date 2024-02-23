Home

Noida: Class 12 Student Ends Life Within Hours of Taking Board Exam

A Class 12th student committed suicide by jumping off the 22nd floor of a building at a group housing society in Noida Extension, within hours of taking the board exam on Thursday.

Noida: A Class 12th student committed suicide by jumping off the 22nd floor of a building at a group housing society in Noida Extension, within hours of taking the board exam on Thursday. While the exact reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said the student, aged about 19 years, was unable to clear the exam last year also.”Around 4.20 pm today, the local Bisrakh police station officials were alerted about the student’s death at the Mahagun Mywoods society. The police team rushed to the site and forensic experts were also sent there,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

“The parents of the student were also there and they told the police that their son had returned home after taking the English Core exam for Class 12 today. After reaching home he went to sit on the terrace of the building at the 22nd floor. The family informed police that he was unable to clear the Class 12 exam last year also,” the spokesperson further added. Furthermore, the police stated that additional legal proceedings were being carried out.

Dial 112 For Help in Case of Suicidal Thoughts

In Uttar Pradesh, the police have often appealed to people, including school and college students, to dial emergency number 112 for help in case of suicidal thoughts. Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouses, or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

Earlier on February 20, a 16-year-old boy hanged himself in his house in the Shankar Vihar area of southwest Delhi. The class 10 student hanged himself from the ceiling with a ‘chunni’ allegedly over being refused the admit card for an exam. Police, however, said they are verifying the claim. Sources from his school refuted the allegation. “Victim was a student of class X at Army Public School, Shankar Vihar. He committed suicide by hanging himself with chunni. No suicide note was found,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

Helpline Numbers, You Can Contact

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or need any emotional support, here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or need any emotional support, here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline – 02225521111)