  • Home
  • Education
  • Noida-Ghaziabad school holiday on 23 January 2026 (Friday): Schools closed due to..., check details here

Noida-Ghaziabad school holiday on 23 January 2026 (Friday): Schools closed due to…, check details here

Noida-Ghaziabad school holiday: In a big update for the students of Ghaziabad and Noida, schools  will be closed on 23rd January on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Also, 24th January will be  it is

Published date india.com Published: January 22, 2026 4:09 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Noida schools to remain closed up to Class 8 till January 17 due to cold wave and dense fog; details inside
Representational Image

Noida-Ghaziabad school holiday: In a big update for the students of Ghaziabad and Noida, schools  will be closed on 23rd January on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Also, 24th January will be  it is the fourth Saturday.

“Dear Parents, Greetings of the day! This is a gentle reminder that the school will remain closed on 23rd January on the occasion of Basant Panchami, and on 24th January as it is the fourth Saturday. Regular classes will resume as per the schedule thereafter on 27th January. Thank you for your cooperation”, a message to a parent of Noida school said.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.