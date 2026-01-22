Home

Noida-Ghaziabad school holiday on 23 January 2026 (Friday): Schools closed due to..., check details here

Noida-Ghaziabad school holiday: In a big update for the students of Ghaziabad and Noida, schools will be closed on 23rd January on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Also, 24th January will be it is

Noida-Ghaziabad school holiday: In a big update for the students of Ghaziabad and Noida, schools will be closed on 23rd January on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Also, 24th January will be it is the fourth Saturday.

“Dear Parents, Greetings of the day! This is a gentle reminder that the school will remain closed on 23rd January on the occasion of Basant Panchami, and on 24th January as it is the fourth Saturday. Regular classes will resume as per the schedule thereafter on 27th January. Thank you for your cooperation”, a message to a parent of Noida school said.

