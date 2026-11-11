Noida, Greater Noida schools offer online, classroom options for upto Class 5 as GRAP Stage III kicks in

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida must let students up to Class 5 choose between online and classroom learning, after Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force across Delhi-

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/noida-greater-noida-ghaziabad-schools-online-physical-classroom-options-for-upto-class-5-amid-rising-pollution-grap-stage-iii-implemented-8544029/ Copy

Due to rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, schools in the region have to give students a choice between online and physical classes. PTI

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida must let students up to Class 5 choose between online and classroom learning, after Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force across Delhi-NCR.

This is a developing story.