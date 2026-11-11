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Noida, Greater Noida schools offer online, classroom options for upto Class 5 as GRAP Stage III kicks in

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida must let students up to Class 5 choose between online and classroom learning, after Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force across Delhi-

Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: November 11, 2026, 8:15 PM IST
Noida, Greater Noida schools offer online, classroom options for upto Class 5 as GRAP Stage III kicks in
Due to rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, schools in the region have to give students a choice between online and physical classes. PTI

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida must let students up to Class 5 choose between online and classroom learning, after Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force across Delhi-NCR.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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