Home

Education

14 Noida Schools Told to Shut Classes Over Law Violation

14 Noida Schools Told to Shut Classes Over Law Violation

A majority of these schools, which have students enrolled up to Class 12, are in villages of Noida, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said.

10 Noida Schools Working Illegally Without Registration

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Wednesday ordered 14 schools to shut their operations with immediate effect after they were allegedly found to be running without any official recognition. A majority of these schools, which have students enrolled up to Class 12, are in villages of Noida, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said.

Trending Now

He said a survey of schools was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government in recent days to find out if any institutes were operating in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. Singh said as per the law, it is mandatory for any entity involved in imparting formal education to be recognised by state authorities.

You may like to read

“During the survey in the district, 14 such schools were found to be in violation of the law and today, an order has been issued for them to shut operations with immediate effect. They were found running classes illegally and without having any recognition from authorities,” he told PTI. “There have been serious lapses on the part of one school and I have issued directions to my department to ensure that an FIR is lodged against it by the police and legal action taken against it,” Singh said.

The officer warned of strict action against educational institutions operating in violation of laws. According to the department, seven of these schools are located in Harola, four in Jalpura, and one each in Shahdara, Mangrauli and Chhijarsi. These schools on average have around 150 students enrolled. There are over 2,000 recognised schools, including those affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE and Uttar Pradesh Boards, functioning across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the officials said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES