Home

Education

Schools In Noida To Remain Closed On April 4 Due To Mahavir Jayanti | Details Here

Schools In Noida To Remain Closed On April 4 Due To Mahavir Jayanti | Details Here

Schools in Noida will reopen on April 5.

Noida School Closing News Today: Earlier, schools in Noida were shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 due to cold wave in the Northern parts of the country.

Noida School Closing News Today: Schools in Noida will remain closed on April 4 due to Mahavir Jayanti. Apart from schools, the public and private sector banks will also remain closed on April 3 and April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar.

Mahavir Jayanti is observed across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and is the most important festival for Jains.

You may like to read

Schools Were Shut in January

Earlier, schools in Noida were shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 due to cold wave in the Northern parts of the country. In this regard, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, had issued orders asking schools to observe a winter vacation for classes 1 to 8.

This decision from the district administration was taken for the safety of the students from the cold wave in Delhi-NCR.

As per the order from the district administration, the schools including basic and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools and council schools were shut till January 14.

However, the district administration had allowed the schools to continue classes for 9th to 12th at 10 AM.

Schools Were Shut in Lucknow

Apart from Noida, the educational institutions of urban and rural areas in Lucknow were also asked to observe a holiday from January 4 to 7 due to the MeT department’s cold wave alert.

In a similar manner, Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam had announced that all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave.

“All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc,” said the District Magistrate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.