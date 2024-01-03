Home

Schools in Noida to Remain Shut Till Jan 6 Due to Cold Wave, Here’s When Classes Will Resume

Noida School Closing News Today: As per the notification issued by the Gautambuddha Nagar administration, all schools affiliated to their respective boards will remain shut and have been asked to strictly follow orders.

Noida School Closing News: Because of the persisting cold wave in the region, schools from nursery classes to class 8 will remain closed till Saturday, January 6, in Noida. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Gautambuddha Nagar administration which says all schools affiliated to their respective boards will remain shut and have been asked to strictly follow orders.

Giving details, an official told PTI that the government order is directed at private schools where classes are still functioning and added that all the government schools were observing winter break till January 14.

It is not just Noida, but the district administration in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow also ordered the closure of schools from class I to 8 till January 6 due to the harsh winter conditions.

Recently, the Varanasi district administration also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6.

The development comes as the IMD has projected a fall in the temperature in North India due to cold weather.

Earlier, the schools in Noida were shut for all classes on December 29 and 30 due to the cold weather. The development comes as the minimum temperature in several districts of Uttar Pradesh plunged to a single digit in the last week of December.

Giving details, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that from Jan 5-11, we are expecting night temperature to fall, which may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India.

“The day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh,” added Mohapatra.

With the cold wave conditions prevailing in North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said moderate to dense fog cover was observed over parts of the region, including Punjab, Haryana, and central parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, due to the fog cover late Tuesday evening, visibility in the areas was reduced, with Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly recording the lowest at 25.

‘Very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 meters is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 meters ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 meters ‘shallow.’

Taking to the social media platform X, the IMD said that at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, very dense fog enveloped isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog was over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

“Moderate to dense fog cover visible over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh adjoining East Rajasthan, Central parts of Uttar Pradesh south Assam & Tripura,” IMD wrote in a series of posts on X.

