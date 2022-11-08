Schools in Noida to Reopen From Tomorrow: List of Guidelines For Students, Teachers

Noida School Reopening News: As the air quality in the NCR has comparatively improved, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has decided to reopen the school in Noida, Greater Noida areas from November 9 that is tomorrow. With the deteriorating air quality, schools in Noida were asked to remain shut for offline mode till November 8. In the last week, the classes were shifted to online mode in Noida and Greater Noida.

The development comes as the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following improvement in air quality index (AQI).

The decision to reopen the schools was taken during a meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate.

Last week, when the AQI in the city crossed the 400 mark, the rules of GRAP 4 were imposed and online class was started by closing the schools.

According to the new order issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Suhas LY, the schools of the children will open from Wednesday.

List of guidelines:

In the order, the District Magistrate has given strict instructions to the officers to control pollution.

Everyone, including students and teachers, have been instructed that compliance of the instructions of CAQM should be ensured.

As the stage 4 of GRAP has been removed, all the provisions and restrictions applicable in GRAP 3 should be kept in force on the ground.

As per the new order, compliance of all the provisions applicable in GRAP 3 such as conditional prohibition on construction and demolition activities will be kept in effect.

Moreover, it should be ensured by all the authorities and urban local bodies that the work of mechanical sweeping, road washing, and water sprinkling is done regularly.

It should also be ensured by all the authorities that according to the instructions received from CAQM, all the projects and construction activities of more than 500 square meters should be compulsorily registered on the UP Environment Compliance Portal.

Other pollution-control measures such as mechanical sweeping, water spraying, and road washing, should continue.

The local administration must routinely monitor the situation on the ground.