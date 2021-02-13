Noida: Many leading private schools in the city are planning to reopen for classes 6-8 in a staggered manner. However, students will also have an option of attending classes online in case their parents are not comfortable sending their kids to schools just yet. This comes after an order by the UP government asking schools to call students of classes 6-8 back to campuses but with the consent of their parents, Times of India reported. Also Read - UP Shocker: 3-year-old Girl Raped by Her Uncle

A survey conducted by the All School Parents’ Association (ASPA) has found out that 90 per cent of the parents are unwilling to send their children to school. Also Read - Manya Singh-Daughter of a Rickshaw Driver Who Spent Nights Without Food or Sleep | Here's Her Inspiring Story

Meanwhile, schools for classes 9-12 opened in October last year. Parents are comfortable sending their senior students to school as they feel they will follow COVID-protocol and social distancing better than junior-school students. Also Read - 24 Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Murder & Violence During UP Panchayat Polls in 2000

Check what private schools are planning (Courtesy: TOI).

Amity International School: Offline classes from March 1

DPS Noida: Students will go to school from February 15

Cambridge School: Students have an option of appearing for either online or offline mode for the final exams. Offline classes to begin from April 1

Shiv Nadar School: Have called students of classes 6-8 to school but are awaiting parental consent.

Covid cases in Noida:

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district’s infection tally to 25,424, official data showed. The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. Another three patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,284, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.44 per cent, the statistics showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 22nd among 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases and 29th in mortalities linked to the pandemic, according to data.