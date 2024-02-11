Home

Noida School Timings CHANGED From February 12, Here’s What DM Order Says

The District Magistrate has issued an order regarding change in the Noida School Timings as the weather in Delhi NCR improves slightly. Check latest update

New Delhi: The months of December and January have been extremely difficult for the people of North India, because of the weather conditions. All Northern states including New Delhi have been experiencing plunging temperatures and dense fog for the last two months; the adverse weather conditions have also caused delays and cancellations of trains and flights. For the longest time, the school winter vacations for all classes kept being extended or classes were held in online mode. Specifically in Delhi, when the schools resumed physical classes, timings were changed. In a latest update, there has been a change in Noida School timings from tomorrow, i.e. Monday – February 12, 2024. Check the latest details as per the order of the District Magistrate (DM)…

As mentioned earlier, the timings for all Noida Schools have been changed and an order for the same has been issued by the DM. According to Manish Kumar Verma, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, schools in Noida will start classes at 8:30 AM from Monday, February 12, 2024. This change in timings is for students of all classes and comes from the improvement in the Delhi NCR weather conditions.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM Orders Change In School Timings

The DM order read, “All schools (recognised by the State Board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and others) across the district, will begin from 8:30 AM from February 12.” The Basic Education Department has also issued a similar order on Saturday; it says, “The timings for all the schools of all boards will be changed from 10:00 AM to 8:30 AM from February 12, 2024 for classes nursery to XII till further orders.” The timings for all schools throughout January 2024, were 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM for classes nursery to 8.

Agra School Timings Changed

In another news, there has been a change in the timings for schools in Agra, for all classes – from nursery to class 12. The change in timings come because of the bone-chilling weather UP has been experiencing for the past two months along with dense fog. Media reports have cited the Basic Education Officer of the district who announced that from Monday, February 12, 2024, students from nursery to class 12, will begin from 10:00 AM until further notice.

