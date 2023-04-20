Home

Education

Noida School Timings for Classes 1 to 8 Changed Due to Heatwave

Noida School Timings for Classes 1 to 8 Changed Due to Heatwave

Noida School Timings Latest Update: To ensure the safety of their students during the ongoing summer season, several state governments have issued advisories and asked schools and institutions to eith

Noida School Timings Latest Update: To ensure the safety of their students during the ongoing summer season, several state governments have issued advisories and asked schools and institutions to either stay closed or change their school timings in response to forecasted heat waves across the country. Considering the rise in temperature, the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar has changed the school timing in Noida. The schedules for both government and private schools have been altered.

As per the order, Students from Class 1 to Class 8 will attend school from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. News agency ANI took to Twitter and wrote, “Uttar Pradesh | School timings for the students from class 1 to 8 in all schools will be 8 am to 1 pm, in view of heatwave conditions: District Magistrate, Gautam Budha Nagar.”

You may like to read

Uttar Pradesh | School timings for the students from class 1 to 8 in all schools will be 8 am to 1 pm, in view of heatwave conditions: District Magistrate, Gautam Budha Nagar — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.