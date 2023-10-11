Home

Noida Schools In These Areas Warned For Working Without Registration, Officials Provide 1 Week Before Shutting Them Down

Noida News: Education Department has issued a warning to 10 schools in selected sectors of Noida as they do not have proper registration; these schools may be shut down by the govt.

10 Noida Schools Working Illegally Without Registration

New Delhi: A warning has been issued by the District Education Department of Noida, to selected schools in Noida. The warning has been given because the school administrations have not got their schools properly registered and as they are working without a proper registration, they might have to shut down. The district education department had conducted a drive last week, on the orders of the State Education Department and had found out that a total of ten schools had been operating without registration. The department has now issued official notices to these schools and have given them a week to show their papers or else the institutions will be shut down and a fine will also be taken.

Trouble For Noida Schools In These Areas

As mentioned earlier, a total of 10 schools in Noida have been issued notices by the education department, for functioning without a proper registration. The names of the schools have not been revealed but according to a report by TOI, the schools are situated in and around Noida Sectors 73, 41 and Sarfabad, which is in Sector 73 of Noida). The schools had been flouting the norms and are now being punished.

Govt Issues Warning To These Schools In Noida

A warning has been issued to these ten schools, by the education department. According to the same TOI, the block education officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Yashpal Singh has been quoted as, “The schools are running without any recognition or affiliation from any board, which becomes a threat to the future of the students there as they would not receive any valid certificate at the end of their academic year.” According to the report, each of the ten schools have more than 150 students and five to six teachers.

It has been said in the report that if the schools fail to present their official documents required for registration, within a week, they will be shut down and along with that, a fine of Rs 10,000 each will also be imposed on them. The students of these schools will have to be adjusted in the nearby schools.

