Noida Schools Closed: Students Of THESE Grades To Take Online Classes Till November 10; Deets Here

Noida Schools Physical Classes Suspended Till Nov 10

New Delhi: In view of the poor air quality, all schools of the District Gautam Budha Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Responses Action Plan Stage 4 order by discontinuing physical classes from Pre School to Class 9th up to 10 November and conduct lessons in online mode: DM Gautam Budha Nagar

