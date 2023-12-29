Home

From CBSE Practical Exam, Gate Admit Card to Delhi, Noida Schools Reopening: Important Education Events For January 2024

Educational Events: January for students can be quite the rollercoaster! For some, it marks the start of a new semester or the return from a holiday break. Indeed, January promises to be a bustling month with a myriad of academic events, entrance exams, and result announcements on the horizon. From the release of the GATE Admit Card, UGC NET Result, and the CBSE Practical examination, it’s a packed schedule. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in January 2024.

GATE Admit Card 2024 Release Date The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will release the GATE Admit card on January 3, 2024. Students can access the free Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Admit Card 2024 by visiting the official website of the Institute at gate2024. You may like to read JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Admit Card The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city slip and admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 in January 2024. Aspirants can download the JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2024 from the official website — https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The examination will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024. CBSE Practical Exams The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the annual practical examinations, internal and project assessments for Class 10th and 12th from January 1, 2024. Practical Examinations for Class-XII will be conducted only by the external examiners appointed by the Board. The students should appear in the practical examinations as per schedule as no second chance to appear in the practical exams will be provided by the Board. UGC NET Result The National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the UGC NET Result on January 10. Candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination can access their response key through the NTA’s website https:///; and https://. The testing agency conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country. The examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023.

Delhi Private Nursery Admission Merit List

According to a Directorate of Education(DoE) official notification, the first list for admission will be released on January 12 next year. The draw of lots (if any either computerized or through slips), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in the draw of lots will be informed at least two days before the date of the draw through the website, noticeboard &e-mail by the school.

Delhi Schools Reopen After Winter Break

Winter vacation in Delhi schools is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024. As per a PTI report, Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 to six days and will begin from January 1, 2024.

Noida Schools

Earlier on Thursday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered the closure of all schools across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday and Saturday due to cold weather conditions. “In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will observe holiday on December 29 and 30,” Panwar said, news agency PTI reported. The Noida schools are expected to resume from January 1, 2024.

NEET PG Registration

The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination tentatively on March 3, 2024. Going by the last year’s trends, registration for NEET PG began on January 7, 2023. Following this pattern, it’s anticipated that NEET PG 2024 registration will likely commence in the first week of January 2024. However, the date mentioned here is tentative and no official has confirmed it.

