Noida, Greater Noida Schools Upto Class 8 To Remain Closed Till January 14 Due To Cold Conditions

Noida Schools Holiday: In view of the prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe a holiday for students up to Class 8 till January 14, 2024. Issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, and others.

“In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14,” reads the order. Meanwhile, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said the timings for Classes 9-12 will be 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM during this period.

