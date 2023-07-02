Home

Students, Doctors Oppose NExT Exam Gazette, NMC Regulations; #NONEXTFOR19BATCH Trends on Twitter

NExT Exam 2023 Controversy Latest Update: A number of medical professionals and MBBS students have opposed the NExT exam gazette. They have demanded that the regulations be withdrawn. #NONEXTFOR19BATCH Trends on Twitter.

Students, doctors oppose NExT exam gazette, NMC regulations.(Twitter:@DrJitendraAIMSA)

NExT Exam 2023 Controversy: The Government has already released a gazette notification on National Medical Commission (NMC)’s National Exit Test Regulations 2023 for the upcoming NExT examination. As per the National Exit Test Regulations, 2023 PDF, the regulation includes guidelines on the NExT exam pattern, utility of the NExT score, eligibility criteria, and other details. The National Exit Test (NExT) will form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination. “These regulations shall be called the NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023. These regulations shall come into force at once from the date of their publication in the official gazette,” reads the official statement.

MBBS Students, Doctors Oppose NExT Exam Gazette, NMC Regulations. Here’s Why

A number of medical professionals and MBBS students have opposed the NExT exam gazette. They have demanded that the regulations be withdrawn. While some argued that it was a violation of the NMC Act 2019, others emphasised the lack of clarity surrounding the exam schedule.

#NONEXTFOR19BATCH Trending: MBBS Students, Doctors Oppose NExT Exam Gazette. FORDA Questions Concerned Authority

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a professional association for resident doctors in India wrote,”Ques: What mistake did the 2019 batch do? Ans: He dreamed of MBBS in this country. Is @NMC_IND really an institution, or just a joke! We strongly oppose the new Gazette.”

Echoing a similar concern, another candidate wrote, “In the #NEXTEXAM gazette it is still unclear that #19batch will appear in November or may ..no mention about negative marking as it was said in webinar that gazette will be final !!so 19 batch get ready for tomorrow retweet this maximum #NONEXTFOR19BATCH #NoNEXT.”

In the #NEXTEXAM gazette it is still unclear that #19batch will appear in November or may ..no mention about negative marking as it was said in webinar that gazette will be final !!so 19 batch get ready for tomorrow retweet this maximum #NONEXTFOR19BATCH #NoNEXT @DrDhruvchauhan pic.twitter.com/ixNYhfifHI — Dr.Himanshu choudhary (@Himansh000012) June 30, 2023

“NMC and Govt is responsible for Mental torture that is now faced by each and every Medical students across the Nation that’s it,” a third candidate wrote.

Aspirants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Ministry of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #NEXTEXAM

#NONEXTFOR19BATCH

Is MBBS worthy studying in India ?

Yes only in State or Central Govt Colleges or Private collegesOtherwise fly abroad and Pursue in a Recognised Universities

NMC doesn’t want uniform fee structure

NMC doesn’t want uniform Stipend

But NMC Want only uniform exam?#NONEXTFOR19BATCH pic.twitter.com/rOrSslwdmx — Dr. HITESH YADAV (@DrYdv_hitesh01) June 30, 2023

NEXT exam by NMC : • No clarity whether NEXT will be conducted in November 2023 or 2024 • No exact clarity whether interns and post intern students will give NEET PG or NEXT exam (only indications given) • No clarity on negative marking scheme • No clarity if FMG exam… — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) June 27, 2023

NExT Exam Pattern

The NExT exam will be conducted in two steps – Step 1 and Step 2. NExT Step 1 shall be a Theory Examination. The Questions shall be one or more than one type of Multiple-Choice Type. The Examinations shall be conducted through a Computer Based Online mode. The Commission will specify by regulations and/or by notification the manner of conducting common counselling by the designated authority for admission to the postgraduate broad specialties seats in the medical institutions. The Government of India will decide and notify the agency of counseling of all broad specialties postgraduate seats.

NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023 Direct Link

NEXT Step 2 shall be a Practical /Clinical and Viva Voce Examination covering seven clinical subjects/disciplines. The examination shall be Objective Structured, Clinical Case Based, Simulated Cases /Patients aimed at evaluating Practical /Clinical skills, clinical decision-making and communication skills expected of an Indian Medical Graduate. The examination shall be held in person and shall be conducted by the respective state Health Universities / Institutions following the standards and guidelines provided by the Commission.Where state Health Universities do not exist, the Commission shall decide on the University/ Institution authorized to conduct NExT Step 2 for respective colleges.

