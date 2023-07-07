Home

#NONEXTFOR2019BATCH Update: National Exit Test to be Applicable From 2020 MBBS Batch: Health Minister

#NONEXTFOR2019BATCH Update: In a major move, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the 2019 MBBS batch will not be covered under the National Exit Test (NExT) and it will be applica

Students, doctors oppose NExT exam gazette, NMC regulations.(Twitter:@DrJitendraAIMSA)

#NONEXTFOR2019BATCH Update: In a major move, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the 2019 MBBS batch will not be covered under the National Exit Test (NExT) and it will be applicable for the next batch. As per the news agency PTI report, while interacting with students at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur after laying the foundation stone of a critical care unit there, the union minister said the Centre and National Medical Commission (NMC) will not take any decision which creates confusion.

As per the NMC Act, the National Exit Test will serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.

When asked whether NExT will create additional stress for medical students, Mandaviya said, “No student is required to undergo any stress. I’m not bringing the 2019 batch under NExT. I will bring the 2020 batch under it. NExT will not be held this year.”

“The other thing is that I will not consider the final exam as NExT….Give the degree, but after giving the degree, registration will only be done when you pass NExT. This means NExT equals NEET,” he added. The government and NMC will not take any decision that will create confusion among students, the minister added.

MBBS Students, Doctors Oppose NExT Exam Gazette, NMC Regulations.

A number of medical professionals and MBBS students have opposed the NExT exam gazette. They have demanded that the regulations be withdrawn. While some argued that it was a violation of the NMC Act 2019, others emphasised the lack of clarity surrounding the exam schedule.

#NONEXTFOR19BATCH Trend

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, the All India Student’s Union (AISU) wrote,”In running curriculum, students had to appear final MBBS exam with four subjects, but in NEXT, curriculum of which is completely unknown to students, they will have to study 19 subjects. Is it humanly possible for students to go through all these subjects?.”

In running curriculum, students had to appear final MBBS exam with four subjects, but in NEXT, curriculum of which is completely unknown to students, they will have to study 19 subjects. Is it humanly possible for students to go through all these subjects?#NONEXTFOR19BATCH pic.twitter.com/Yu9NM0Goj6 — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) July 4, 2023

Aspirants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Ministry of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #NEXTEXAM

#NONEXTFOR19BATCH

NExT Exam Pattern

The NExT exam will be conducted in two steps – Step 1 and Step 2. NExT Step 1 shall be a Theory Examination. The Questions shall be one or more than one type of Multiple-Choice Type. The Examinations shall be conducted through a Computer Based Online mode. The Commission will specify by regulations and/or by notification the manner of conducting common counselling by the designated authority for admission to the postgraduate broad specialties seats in the medical institutions. The Government of India will decide and notify the agency of counseling of all broad specialties postgraduate seats.

NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023 Direct Link

NEXT Step 2 shall be a Practical /Clinical and Viva Voce Examination covering seven clinical subjects/disciplines. The examination shall be Objective Structured, Clinical Case Based, Simulated Cases /Patients aimed at evaluating Practical /Clinical skills, clinical decision-making and communication skills expected of an Indian Medical Graduate. The examination shall be held in person and shall be conducted by the respective state Health Universities / Institutions following the standards and guidelines provided by the Commission.Where state Health Universities do not exist, the Commission shall decide on the University/ Institution authorized to conduct NExT Step 2 for respective colleges.

