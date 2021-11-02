RRC NCR 2021: North Central Railway is planning to hire candidates for 1664 Apprentice posts. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website i.e. rrcpryj.org. Here, we have mentioned all the important details about the post. These 1664 vacancies are for various posts like Fitter, Electrician, Stenographer, Health sanitary inspector, and others.Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2021: Last Few Days Left to Fill 1664 Vacancies in North Central Railway; Check Salary, Post Details

The candidates must note that they need to apply for the posts December 1, 2021. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Also Read - RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now Through Sports Quota, DIRECT LINK Here | Salary & Eligibility Details

HERE IS THE DIRECT LINK: CLICK HERE Also Read - North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Railways Announces Vacancies in 1664 Posts; Apply Now at rrcpryj.org

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the positions:

Visit the official website of RRC Prayagraj at rrcprjapprentices.in

Register for the post

Fill in the application form.

Enter all the required details, submit necessary documents and click on proceed

Pay the application fee of Rs 100, which is non-refundable

Post completing the process, download the form and take a printout for future reference

Northern Central Railway recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Minimum educational requirement is that applicants must have passed the class 10th examination or its equivalent (under10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate from a recognized school.

Applicants should have an ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade

Lower age limit is 15 years and upper age limit is 24 years

Candidates must know that the selection will be done on the basis of the merit list and the marks scored in class 10 and ITI exams.