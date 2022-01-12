North East Railway Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell(RRC), North Eastern Railway has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the Gateman Posts. A total of 323 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive issued by the Railway Recruitment Cell, North Eastern Railway. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the same on the official website of North Eastern Railway(NER), ner.indianrailways.gov.in. All interested candidates must note that the last day to register for the posts is February 20, 2022.Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Application Process Extended Till This Date | Here's How to Apply

North East Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Gateman: 323 Posts

Lucknow: 188 posts

Izatnagar: 135 posts

Pay Scale: Selected candidates for the above posts will receive a salary between Rs 1800 to Rs 25000.

Age Limit: In order to apply for the above positions, candidates should not be above the age of 65 as of July 1, 2022.

Education Qualification: According to the detailed notification issued by the recruitment cell, the candidate should have passed Class 10.

How to Apply Online

Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on or before February 20, 2022 through the official website — ner.indianrailways.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Indian Railway Recruitment Cell(RRC), North Eastern Railway.

North East Railway Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

North East Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online