Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Northeast Frontier Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of JE, Technician & Helper in TRD wing of Electrical Department. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021. The candidates must not that a total of 370 Vacancies will be recruited in Zonal Railways for serving in the TRD wing of the Electrical Department. Also Read - SSC to Announce New Dates For CHSL, JE, Steno Grade C & D After May 3

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details like application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. Also Read - Railway Recruitment Board to Announce Group C ALP, Technician Results 2018 Soon, Read to Know More

Notification: Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 for 370 JE, Technician & Helper Posts, Download Application Form @ nfr.indianrailways.gov.in Also Read - RRB Admit Card 2018 For August 17 Exam Released, Check on Official Website

Notification Date: 30 March 2021

Last Date of Submission: 30 April 2021

City: Guwahati

State: Assam

Organization: Northeast Frontier Railway

Education: Qual Other Qualifications

Functional: Administration

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

JE/TRD – 20 Posts

Technician -3/TRD – 150 Posts

Helper/TRD – 200 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Check the official notification PDF for more details.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Technical qualification and experience.