Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Northeast Frontier Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of JE, Technician & Helper in TRD wing of Electrical Department. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021. The candidates must not that a total of 370 Vacancies will be recruited in Zonal Railways for serving in the TRD wing of the Electrical Department.
Notification Date: 30 March 2021
Last Date of Submission: 30 April 2021
City: Guwahati
State: Assam
Organization: Northeast Frontier Railway
Education: Qual Other Qualifications
Functional: Administration
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
JE/TRD – 20 Posts
Technician -3/TRD – 150 Posts
Helper/TRD – 200 Posts
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Check the official notification PDF for more details.
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Technical qualification and experience.