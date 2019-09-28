New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for students from Northeast who are studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University. They will soon have a separate hostel for them on the university campus. Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said that a 424-bed hostel for students from the north-eastern states will come up soon at the JNU campus. The minister also said that the first-of-its-kind hostel in the JNU campus will have 224 rooms.

“Out of 224 rooms, 24 rooms have been assigned for ‘Divyang’ students. The remaining rooms will be occupied by an equal number of boys and girls – 200 boys and 200 girls,” the Union minister said.

He said this while launching a DoNER Ministry dashboard, a one-stop centre for all information about the north-eastern states. He further informed that the construction work of the hostel has already started in the campus.

Talking about the work progress done in the project, the minister said work in 205 projects, worth Rs 3,250 crores, has been sanctioned or completed or operationalised in the first 100 days of the Modi government’s second term, with an average of two projects per day.

The minister said during a meeting it was discussed that a North Eastern Cultural and Information Centre will be set up in Dwarka. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 94 crore, he informed.

Apart from establishing a separate hostel for Northeast students, the JNU has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for teaching, research and technology development in various disciplines.

This collaboration between the JNU and the IIT will provide access to each other’s libraries and central research facilities to intensify joint research projects and other related academic activities for the benefit of students.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)