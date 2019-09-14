New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has released recruitment notification for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Catering unit in the Commercial department of Northern Railway. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment exam can do so through rrcnr.org, which is the official website of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB).

Important information about the exam

Candidates can apply for the exam between September 15 and October 14. They will also have to pay an exam fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for Reserved categories and women candidates). The written exam is likely to be held in October.

The total number of vacancies to be filled, meanwhile, is 118; out of this, 94 posts are for the Service side while 24 are for the Cooking side.

The Cooking side candidates need to have passed class 10th with ITI in Food Beverages/Food and Beverages under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), or 10th passed with Food and Beverage/Hospitality Assistant under Modular Employable Skills (MES), or 10th passed in Trade Diploma in Food and Beverage Operation.

The Service sides candidates, on the other hand, should be class 10th passed with ITI in Bakery and Confectionery/Baker and Confectioner/Food and Production under CTS, or 10th pass course in Cook, or 10th pass in Trade Diploma in Food Production/Bakery and Confectionery.

While no experience is required, candidates need to be in the age limit of 18-33 years.

Check official notification here.