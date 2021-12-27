Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell(RRC), Northern Railway has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts through the sports quota. A total of 21 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive issued by the Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the same on the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell’s official website, rrcnr.org. The application process for the recruitment process will commence from December 28, 2021. All interested candidates must note that the last day to register for the posts is January 27, 2022.Also Read - VITEEE 2022: Registration Begins For B.tech Courses on viteee.vit.ac.in | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Athletics- Men: 3 Posts

Athletics-Women: 2 Posts

Cricket – Men: 3 Posts

Weight Lifting – Men: 2 Posts

Hand Ball-Women: 2 Posts

Basketball- Women: 1 Post

Volleyball – Men: 1 Post

Chess- Men: 1 Post

Basketball– Men: 1 Post

Body Building – Men: 2 Posts

Boxing – Women: 1 Post

Kabaddi – Women: 2 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the above positions, candidates should be between 18-25 years of age as of January 1, 2022. According to the detailed notification issued by the recruitment cell, the candidate should note that only the 10th standard/Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate/mark sheet indicating Date of Birth or School Leaving Certificate indicating Date of Birth uploaded will be accepted as documentary proof of Date of Birth.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

A candidate belonging to a ‘General Category’ will be charged Rs 500 as an application fee. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, Ex, PWD, Women, Minorities, EBC will be Rs 250 as an application fee. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell.

Click Here: Northern Railway Recruitment Detailed Notification