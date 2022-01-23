Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: The Northern Railway has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Senior Residents under the Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital in New Delhi. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview beginning from February 03, 2022. A total of 29 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive issued by the Northern Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification from the Northern Railway’s official website, nr.indianrailways.gov.in. For further details on Northern Railway Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Assistant Professor, Other Posts to Begin on Feb 10 | Details Inside

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior Residents: 29

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the above positions, eligible candidates must have completed

Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty.

Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

General/UR: 37 years.

OBC: 40 years.

SC/ST: 42 years.

To know more about the age limit, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Here’s the Official Notification

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be through the process of a Walk-in-Interview basis. After verification of documents, only those candidates who are found eligible will be allowed to appear for the Interview. All documents have to be produced in ORIGINAL at the time of Interviews along with the self-attested copies. The applications should be filled in on an A4 Size Paper, in the prescribed format, and complete with all the requisite enclosures.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

According to the official notice, candidates should report with an Application form duly filled in and signed along with self-attested copies of all the requisite documents in Auditorium,1st Floor, Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi on the Date of Walk-in-Interview date at 8.30 A.M. They must carry with them all the Documents in ORIGINAL and produce the same for verification.