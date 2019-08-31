Northern Railways MTS Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has officially released the recruitment notification for Multi Tasking Staff Vacancies.

The Northern Railways MTS Recruitment 2019 has released 118 vacancies.

The date from which applicants can apply for these posts is September 14, 2019. Further, applicants with schooling qualification can apply in the Northern Railways MTS Recruitment.

The official notification for the Northern Railways Recruitment MTS 2019 has been made available from August 29, 2019.

The last date to apply for the posts has not yet been released.

Click here for official notification from Railway Recruitment Cell

Click here to go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway

How to Apply For Northern Railways MTS Recruitment 2019: