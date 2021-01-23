Northern Railways Recruitment 2021: The Northern Railway Recruitment Board (NRRB) has notified vacancies for the post of Senior Resident on official website nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Those interested can appear for a walk-in-interview on January 28 and 29, 2021. Meanwhile, you can check important details on the India Post Recruitment 2021 at india.com
Northern Railways Recruitment 2021: Important dates:
Walk-In-Interview from January 28 and 29, 2021
Northern Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Anaesthesia – 1 Post
ENT – 2 Posts
General Medicine – 12 Posts
General Surgery – 5 Posts
Microbiology – 1 Post
OBS & Gynae – 2 Posts
Oncology – 1 Post
Orthopaedics – 1 Post
Pathology – 2 Posts
Paediatrics – 1 Post
Radiology – 2 Posts
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
A candidate must have a post Graduate degree recognised by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty; Further, a Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty is also needed.
Candidates should be DM or DNB oncology/onco-surgery or MS surgery or DNB Surgery with one year experience in Oncology.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Payscale
Matrix Level -11 (Rs 67700-208700)