NEET-UG 2022: After Karnataka, it seems the hijab row has now hit Maharashtra as 2 girls were allegedly asked to remove their hijab minutes before appearing at exam centers for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022). The incident reportedly took place at a NEET exam centre in Matoshree Shantabai Gote College.

“The NEET (Undergraduate) exam was held at six centres in Washim on Sunday. This incident of two girls being asked to remove their burkha and hijab (face veil) allegedly happened in Matoshree Shantabai Gote College. Their application to the police claims that the staff involved in checking students made objectionable remarks like threatening to cut the burkha-hijab if they didn’t remove it voluntarily,” CNN-News 18 quoted an official as saying.

This comes at a time when a controversy has erupted over NEET candidates being forced to remove their bras to enter the examination hall in Kerala. The incident happened in Kerala’s Marthoma Institute of Information Technology.

Earlier in the day, Kerala police registered a case in connection with the incident. The issue came to light yesterday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a bra.

NEET Responds to Allegations

“Centre Superintendent and Independent Observer as well as City Coordinator, Kollam district have stated that they did not find any such incident happening at the NEET examination centre (Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Kollam),” the NTA said.